Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Paula S. Sedlacek, nee Weglarz, 60, passed away peacefully on March 26, 2020. Beloved wife of the late William J. Sedlacek. Loving mother of Kelsey. Dearest sister of Michael Weglarz and Andrea (Patrick) Harty. Cherished daughter the late Thomas and the late Phyllis Weglarz. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Bethshan Association, 12927 S. Monitor Avenue, Palos Heights, IL 60463. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Modell Funeral Home. For info: 630-852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020
