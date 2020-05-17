Paulette Anne Wilhelmy passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. Former Wife of Kevin Conlisk. Beloved Mother of Lindsay Conlisk, Dana Conlisk, and Chief. Cherished Daughter of Joanne Wilhelmy (nee Zigas) and the late Charles Wilhelmy. Beloved Sister of Steven Wilhelmy, loving niece of Jack and Donna Zigas. Paulette will be missed by many cousins and dear friends. Paulette had an infectious laugh and a keen sense of humor. Interment private. Due to the pandemic restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date in Chicago. Paulette will be forever in our hearts.





