Paulette Anne Wilhelmy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Paulette's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paulette Anne Wilhelmy passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020 in Huntington Beach, California. Former Wife of Kevin Conlisk. Beloved Mother of Lindsay Conlisk, Dana Conlisk, and Chief. Cherished Daughter of Joanne Wilhelmy (nee Zigas) and the late Charles Wilhelmy. Beloved Sister of Steven Wilhelmy, loving niece of Jack and Donna Zigas. Paulette will be missed by many cousins and dear friends. Paulette had an infectious laugh and a keen sense of humor. Interment private. Due to the pandemic restrictions, a memorial mass will be held at a later date in Chicago. Paulette will be forever in our hearts.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Mass
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved