Paulette Kartsounes, nee Cheatham; Beloved wife of Alan Kartsounes of 49 years; Devoted mother of Nicholas (Debra) Kartsounes; Loving daughter of the late Paul and Helen Cheatham; Dear grandmother of Jillian and Alexander Kartsounes; Dear sister of the late Dorothy Jean Cheatham; Dear aunt of many; Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Walter Church. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info (630 ) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019