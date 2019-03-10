Home

POWERED BY

Services
Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
450 West Lake Street
Roselle, IL 60172
(630) 889-1700
Resources
More Obituaries for Paulette Kartsounes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Paulette Kartsounes

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Paulette Kartsounes Obituary
Paulette Kartsounes, nee Cheatham; Beloved wife of Alan Kartsounes of 49 years; Devoted mother of Nicholas (Debra) Kartsounes; Loving daughter of the late Paul and Helen Cheatham; Dear grandmother of Jillian and Alexander Kartsounes; Dear sister of the late Dorothy Jean Cheatham; Dear aunt of many; Funeral Tuesday 9:00 a.m. from Salerno's Rosedale Chapels, 450 W. Lake St., Roselle (3/4 mile west of Bloomingdale/Roselle Rd.) Funeral mass to be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. at St. Walter Church. Interment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation on Monday from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. For info (630 ) 889-1700
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Salerno's Rosedale Funeral Chapels
Download Now