Paulette R. Wolski, nee DiNovo; Devoted and Beloved wife of Ronald D.; Caring daughter of the late August and Mary DiNovo; Beloved sister-in-law to Susan (Anthony) Natale; Cherished aunt of Justin Natale and God Mother to Jill Kenny. Retired employee of Commonwealth Edison. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Woods Church of Orland Park. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery Community Mausoleum. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.