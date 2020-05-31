Paulette R. Wolski
1946 - 2020
Paulette R. Wolski, nee DiNovo; Devoted and Beloved wife of Ronald D.; Caring daughter of the late August and Mary DiNovo; Beloved sister-in-law to Susan (Anthony) Natale; Cherished aunt of Justin Natale and God Mother to Jill Kenny. Retired employee of Commonwealth Edison. A Memorial Mass will be held at a later date at Our Lady of the Woods Church of Orland Park. Inurnment Resurrection Cemetery Community Mausoleum. Funeral Arrangements entrusted to Belmont Funeral Home www.belmontfuneralhome.com or 773 286-2500.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
May 30, 2020
Our entire family has been praying for Paulette. At last we can now direct our prayers to her. God rest her soul and give peace to all who knew and loved her.
Patsy Lenihan-Canepa
Friend
