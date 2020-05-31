Pauline Ann Kamholz, nee Boers, age 85. Beloved wife of William C. Kamholz for over 61 years. Adored mother Of Derek (Sharon), Jeffrey (Barbra), and Michael. Best "Grammie" of Matthew, Brandon, Jeff Jr., Nick, Ashley, Haley, Kirsten and Justin. Loving daughter of the late Paul and Emma Boers. Preceded in death by her siblings Elton, Eugene, Dolores, and Marilyn. Cherished Aunt and Great Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Trusted friend to many, many more. Pauline played many roles throughout her life, none bigger than being an avid sports fan with a great devotion to the Chicago White Sox. She would agonize over replays until wee hours of the morning in order to relive a White Sox "Winner". Finally, Pauline was described as the #1 fan at every game, the #1 fan at all school concerts and most importantly the #1 fan of all her grandkids. Yo Bill, Let the Cow Bell Ring!
Due to these unprecedented times and the health and safety of all, visitation and funeral Mass are required to be private. A celebration of life may be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Action Sertoma Club of which Bill and Pauline were founding members and have contributed to the success and growth for over 50 years.
Donations: Actionsertoma.org using the Donate Now link and referencing in memory of Pauline or by mail to: Action Sertoma Club, PO Box 164, Oak Forest, IL 60452. Arrangements entrusted to the Becvar & Son Funeral Home, Crestwood. (708) 824-9000 or www.becvarfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.