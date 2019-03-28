|
Pauline C. Warshaw, age 87, of Highland Park, IL passed away on March 20, 2019. Pauline is now reunited with her beloved husband Jerry who passed away in May, 2013. She leaves behind her children, Steve (Leslie) Warshaw, Ed (Gloria) Warshaw, Marlene (Dr. Michael) Novak, and her eight loving grandchildren, Scott (Madison), Amy (Donny), Alex, Stefanie, Bobby, Jennifer, Andrew, and Al. Services private. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019