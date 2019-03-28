Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Warshaw
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline C. Warshaw

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline C. Warshaw Obituary
Pauline C. Warshaw, age 87, of Highland Park, IL passed away on March 20, 2019. Pauline is now reunited with her beloved husband Jerry who passed away in May, 2013. She leaves behind her children, Steve (Leslie) Warshaw, Ed (Gloria) Warshaw, Marlene (Dr. Michael) Novak, and her eight loving grandchildren, Scott (Madison), Amy (Donny), Alex, Stefanie, Bobby, Jennifer, Andrew, and Al. Services private. Arrangements by the Cremation Society of Illinois. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Alzheimer's Foundation.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.