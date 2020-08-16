Pauline Fix, age 91, born in Engelsberg, Galicia. Youngest daughter of the late Jakob and Angela; beloved wife for 44 years to the late Hans Fix; cherished mother of Trudy (Gary) Bartl and Harold Fix (Alan Kaminski); loving "Omi" of Dan Bartl (Liz Zimmerman), Nicole (Alberto) Michel and Natalie (Juan) Rodriguez; great grandmother of Lola, Camden, Vivian, Lane, Elle and Emma; dear sister-in-law of Anni Fix. She was preceded in death by her siblings; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews; devoted friend to many. Pauline passed away in her home after suffering from dementia for five years. There will be a private graveside funeral. In lieu of flowers, donations to Alzheimer's Association
Illinois Chapter 8430 Bryn Mawr, ste. 800 Chicago, IL 60631 appreciated. Those wishing to share a memory please visit simkinsfh.com