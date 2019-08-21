|
Pauline G. Kluge, 93 years of age, at peace August 17, 2019. Beloved wife of 39 years to the late William F. Kluge. Loving mother of Bill (Joanne), Bob (Jean), Kim (Matt) Dwyer, Kathy (Larry) Kowalkowski and Brian (Liz) Kluge. Grandmother of Kevin (Lisa), Katie (Luke) Munro, Lauren (Mel) Padillo, Kristen (Patrick) Reichel, Rob (Maggie) and Claire Kluge. Great-grandmother of 7. Aunt of many nieces and nephews. Sister of the late Ramon Green. Founding board member of the Lyons Public Library. Services are Friday, August 23, 2019, 10:00 am at Adolf Funeral Home, Ltd., 7000 S. Madison St., Willowbrook. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, August 22nd from 3:00 pm until 9:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to The Chicago Lighthouse at: www.chicagolighthouse.org. Info at: 630-325-2300 or www.adolfserivces.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 21, 2019