Pauline J. Meekma, nee Huisjen, age 93, beloved wife of the late John P. Meekma, D.D.S. (2013). Loving mother of Beverly (Dr. David) Baar, Dr. Larry (Pat) Meekma, Bonnie (John) Kats and Glenn (June) Meekma. Cherished grandmother of ten. Dearest great-grandmother of nine. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Pauline's life at a Memorial Service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Community Christian Reformed Church, 10415 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Roseland Christian Ministries, 10858 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60628 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019