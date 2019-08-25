Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
15525 South 73rd Avenue
Orland Park, IL 60462
(708) 532-5400
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Grace Community Christian Reformed Church
10415 S. Kedvale Ave.
Oak Lawn, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Meekma
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline J. Meekma

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline J. Meekma Obituary
Pauline J. Meekma, nee Huisjen, age 93, beloved wife of the late John P. Meekma, D.D.S. (2013). Loving mother of Beverly (Dr. David) Baar, Dr. Larry (Pat) Meekma, Bonnie (John) Kats and Glenn (June) Meekma. Cherished grandmother of ten. Dearest great-grandmother of nine. Dear aunt of many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to celebrate Pauline's life at a Memorial Service Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Grace Community Christian Reformed Church, 10415 S. Kedvale Ave., Oak Lawn, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Roseland Christian Ministries, 10858 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago, IL 60628 are appreciated. Express your thoughts and condolences at colonialchapel.com 708-532-5400
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 25, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Colonial Chapel, Ltd.
Download Now