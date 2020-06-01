Pauline Kalogeras
Pauline Kalogeras, nee Trigourea, age 97, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Beloved wife of the late Chris G. Kalogeras. Loving mother of George C. Kalogeras and proud Grandmother of Ashley (David Bennett) Kalogeras. Devoted daughter of the late John and Stavroula, nee Georgoulis, Trigourea and preceded in death by her dear siblings, Samuel (Kiki), Bessie, Mary, Esther and Gladys Trigourea. Fond aunt, cousin and friend of many.

Pauline, a God fearing woman, was devoted to her religion and was a member of only two churches throughout her life, St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church and St. Basil Greek Orthodox Church.

Due to COVID 19 restrictions, the Funeral and Interment services are private. Memorial tributes may be made in Pauline's name to St. Andrew Greek Orthodox Church, 5649 N. Sheridan Road, Chicago, IL 60660.

May Her Memory Be Eternal.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 1, 2020.
