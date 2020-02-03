|
Pauline Kowal, Age 91, nee Ponczko. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Roman (Maria) Kowal and Nicholas (Claudia) Kowal. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Paula) Kowal and Larissa (Christopher) Thomas. Visitation Tuesday Feb. 4, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Panachyda 6:30 p.m.) at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020