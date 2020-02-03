Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church
Pauline Kowal Obituary
Pauline Kowal, Age 91, nee Ponczko. Beloved wife of the late Michael. Loving mother of Roman (Maria) Kowal and Nicholas (Claudia) Kowal. Cherished grandmother of Michael (Paula) Kowal and Larissa (Christopher) Thomas. Visitation Tuesday Feb. 4, 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. (Panachyda 6:30 p.m.) at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home to St. Joseph Ukrainian Catholic Church for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment St. Nicholas Ukrainian Catholic Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 3, 2020
