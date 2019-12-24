Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Lapcewich
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Lapcewich

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pauline Lapcewich Obituary
Pauline "Polly" Lapcewich, age 88. Polly is survived by her children Kim (Tom) Schellinger, Michael (Karen) Lapcewich, Jodi (Dr. Alan) Gamis, Scott (Kimberly) Lapcewich, Maggie Lapcewich and six grandchildren Emily Schellinger, John Schellinger, Joseph Gamis, Nick Gamis, John Lapcewich and Kathleen Lapcewich, and her sister Joyce. Polly is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents and 5 siblings.

Visitation Saturday, December 28th, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery.

Please send memorials to The Reverend Robert J Loftus Endowment and Scholarship Fund c/o St Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Avenue, Mount Prospect, IL 60056.

Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pauline's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -