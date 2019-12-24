|
|
Pauline "Polly" Lapcewich, age 88. Polly is survived by her children Kim (Tom) Schellinger, Michael (Karen) Lapcewich, Jodi (Dr. Alan) Gamis, Scott (Kimberly) Lapcewich, Maggie Lapcewich and six grandchildren Emily Schellinger, John Schellinger, Joseph Gamis, Nick Gamis, John Lapcewich and Kathleen Lapcewich, and her sister Joyce. Polly is preceded in death by her husband Joseph, her parents and 5 siblings.
Visitation Saturday, December 28th, 10:00 A.M. until Funeral Mass 11:00 A.M. at St. Raymond de Penafort Church, Elmhurst Rd. (Rt. 83) at Lincoln St., Mt. Prospect. Interment All Saints Cemetery.
Please send memorials to The Reverend Robert J Loftus Endowment and Scholarship Fund c/o St Raymond de Penafort Church, 301 S. I-Oka Avenue, Mount Prospect, IL 60056.
Information call 847-255-7800 or www.friedrichsfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019