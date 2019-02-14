|
|
Pauline Leonard (nee Coglianese), age 96, of Oak Lawn; formerly of Chicago. Beloved wife of the late Andrew Leonard for 51 years; loving mother of Linda (Dale) Fausch and Don (Nancy) Leonard; dear grandmother of Andrew (Katie Dato) Leonard, Marisa (John) Holloway, Laura (Mark) Dietsch, and Phillip Leonard; fond great-grandmother of Addison, Delilah, and Hadley; loving sister of Antoinette, Theresa, and Michael. Visitation Saturday, Feb. 16 from 11am until time of Mass, 12pm at St. Francis Xavier Church, 124 N. Spring Ave. LaGrange. Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to The Community Center Foundation in Palos Park are appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Hallowell & James Funeral Home, Countryside. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 14, 2019