Pauline Lucille Guarino, nee Crudele, age 92, of Tipton, IN. Beloved wife of the late James Guarino. Devoted mother of Lucille Wussow and Rosemarie (Clyde) Perry. Cherished grandmother of Robert, James (Wendy), Tracy (Dennis) and Alan. Loving great grandmother of Dylan, Shelby, Lexi, Brady, Wyatt and A'ryan. Caring great great grandmother of Hope. Loving sister of John Crudele, Carole (Dennis) Snyder, the late Angela Brennen and Frank Crudele. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pauline was born May 6, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late Constance and Frank Crudele and passed away May 17, 2019 in Tipton, IN. Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd from 5-8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service Thursday, 10:00 AM, May 23rd at the funeral home. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019