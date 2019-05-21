Home

POWERED BY

Services
AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
330 W GOLF RD
Schaumburg, IL 60195-3698
(847) 882-5580
Resources
More Obituaries for Pauline Guarino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pauline Lucille Guarino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Pauline Lucille Guarino Obituary
Pauline Lucille Guarino, nee Crudele, age 92, of Tipton, IN. Beloved wife of the late James Guarino. Devoted mother of Lucille Wussow and Rosemarie (Clyde) Perry. Cherished grandmother of Robert, James (Wendy), Tracy (Dennis) and Alan. Loving great grandmother of Dylan, Shelby, Lexi, Brady, Wyatt and A'ryan. Caring great great grandmother of Hope. Loving sister of John Crudele, Carole (Dennis) Snyder, the late Angela Brennen and Frank Crudele. Dear aunt and great aunt of many nieces and nephews. Pauline was born May 6, 1927 in Chicago, IL to the late Constance and Frank Crudele and passed away May 17, 2019 in Tipton, IN. Visitation Wednesday, May 22nd from 5-8 PM at Ahlgrim and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, 330 W. Golf Road, Schaumburg. Funeral service Thursday, 10:00 AM, May 23rd at the funeral home. Entombment St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery, Palatine. Memorial donations in her honor may be made to St Jude Children's Research Hospital, Memorials Processing, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral information or online condolences www.ahlgrimfuneral.com or 847-882-5580.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of AHLGRIM & SON FUNERAL HOME
Download Now