nee Waydonoski, age 100, died peacefully April 25, 2020. She was the beloved wife for 62 years of the late Bernard J. Phelan (2006), loving mother of Bernard A. (Marianne), Mary Suwanski, Michael, Betty Edwards, Patrick (Tammy) and Robert (Roxanne) Phelan; cherished grandmother of 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren; dear sister of the late Helen (the late Steve) Polachek, dear sister-in-law of Jack (the late Helen) Phelan, Marjorie Steffen, and Sr. Jean Phelan, SSND; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews. The family wishes to sincerely thank Pauline's caregivers these past two years. Pauline worked for the British Navy in Norfolk, VA during World War II and met her husband there. She enjoyed gardening, baking, attending plays, and playing cards. Pauline greatly enjoyed her 100th birthday party last June and came within two months of celebrating her 101st birthday. May she rest in peace. Services private. A Memorial Mass and celebration of life at a later date when it will be safe to gather. Private interment at Maryhill Cemetery next to her beloved husband. In lieu of flowers, donations to the American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061-0515 would be appreciated. For info 847-685-1002.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020