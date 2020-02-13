|
Pauline Weitzman Wasserman nee Biro, 89, beloved wife of Sheldon Wasserman for 37 years; loving mother of Karen (Brian) Koss, Linda (Randy) Yaffe and Kenneth Weitzman; cherished Nana of Adam (Erin) Koss, Jamie (Scott) Krell, Maxwell (Michelle) Yaffe, Cara Della Yaffe, Luke Weitzman and Evan Weitzman; adored great grandmother of Dylan, Jordan, Logan, Mason and Beckham; dear stepmother of Steven Charles, Nancy (Bill) Bolling and Paul (Amanya) Wasserman, step grandmother and step great grandmother; many loving nieces and nephews. Chapel service, Sunday 12:15 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020