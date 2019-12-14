|
Pauline Majewski Wolfson, age 99 longtime resident of Olympia Fields, passed away on November 26, 2019. Loving wife of Leo Wolfson, mother of Paulette Williams, Francine Voight (Vaughn), Lawrence Wolfson, and Jeanine Novak, grandmother of 8, and great-grandmother of 8. Born April 4th, 1920 in Armstrong Creek, WI, Pauline died 3 days before her 74th wedding anniversary. Family and friends will gather for a memorial service in celebration of her life, on Sunday Dec. 15th, at 1:30 pm at Shir Tikvah, 1424 W 183rd, St Homewood, IL. In lieu of flowers donations to the Autobahn Society would be appreciated.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019