Payah Prochovnick
Payah Prochovnick, age 89, beloved wife of the late Ammiel Prochovnick, happily married over 50 years; loving mother of Naomi (Zwazzi Sowo) Prochovnick; Jonathan Prochovnick; Ora (Rena Frantz) Prochovnick and Rachel (Craig) Mather; cherished Bubbe of Tsipora and Shayna Prochovnick, Evan (Jennifer) and Rebecca Mather. Due to the pandemic and out of concern for extended family and friends, services are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Self Help Home, www.selfhelphome.org or Alzheimer's Association, www.alz.org. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 24, 2020.
