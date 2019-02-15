Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
10501 W. Cermak
Westchester, IL 60154
(708) 562-5900
Pearl Novak
Lying in State
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
St. Odilo Church
6617 23rd St
Berwyn, IL
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Odilo Church
6617 23rd St.
Berwyn, IL
Pearl Ann Novak


Pearl Ann Novak Obituary
Pearl Ann Novak, nee Kazda, former resident of Cicero and Antioch, passed away on February 12, 2019 at Lexington of Lake Zurich surrounded by her family and Journey Care Hospice. Devoted wife of the late Harry for 53 years; cherished mother of Karen (George) Mastell; proud aunt of many. Pearl took great pride in being available to everyone and spending time with her family and friends. She was always there to help others. Pearl was a loving, caring, selfless person and was dearly loved by everyone. She loved music and vacations with Karen and George. Preceded in death by her parents Emil and Anna Kazda; brothers Emil (Teresa), Robert (Joyce), Elroy (Jackye) and Dennis (Camille) and niece Carol Domaszewicz. Pearl fought a long and courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease. Lying-in-State Saturday, February 16, 2019 from 9:00 a.m. until time of funeral mass 10:00 a.m. at St. Odilo Church, 6617 23rd St., Berwyn. Interment Mt. Auburn Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019
