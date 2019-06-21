|
Pearl "Mickey" Cahill (nee Trainor) age 93, a Norridge resident for 67 years, passed away peacefully at home on June 18, 2019 with her loving family around her.
Beloved wife of the late Edward. Loving mother of Thomas & Janet Cahill and the late Ronald (Roxanne) & William Smith. Loving aunt of Kathleen (the late George) Baldwin. Cherished grandmother of Jamie and Fantasy (David). Great grandmother of Natalia. Great aunt of Kevin, Kristy (Kirk) & Jonathan. Great great aunt of Kassandra, Morgan and Madilynn and adoring grandma to her furry best friend and constant companion, Emma.
Preceded in death by her parents, William and Theresa Trainor, brothers Walter, Norman and Earl Trainor & sister Virginia Hermansen.
"Mickey" to family and neighbors, "Pearlie" to special friends, we will all miss her dearly and forever. She truly was one-of-a-kind.
Visitation Sunday from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Cumberland Chapels (FRIEL FUNERAL DIRECTORS) 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Services Begin: Monday 9:00 A.M. at the Funeral Home and will proceed to Mary, Seat of Wisdom Church, Park Ridge. Funeral Mass 10:00 A.M., Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, River Grove. Info: www.cumberlandchapels.com or 708/456-8300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 21, 2019