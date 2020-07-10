1/1
Pearl E. Batt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pearl E. Batt (Nee Borr), age 94. Loving wife of the late Samuel (Toots) Batt.

Beloved mother of Sandra (Terry) Sterling and Ira (Beth) Batt, and devoted daughter to the late Edith and Sol Borr. Grandmother to Rachel (Josh) Barkley, Heidi Sterling, Brian (Maggie) Batt, Jaclyn (Paul) Chernawsky, Jordan (Shanna) Batt, Zachary (Libby) Batt, Brandon Batt. The very proud great grandmother to 12. Predeceased by her 3 sisters and their husbands Beverly (Sam) Greenberg, Hermine (Bill) Kuehn, Lois (Speed) Kourakis. Memorial donations can be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. She will be missed by all who knew her.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved