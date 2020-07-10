Pearl E. Batt (Nee Borr), age 94. Loving wife of the late Samuel (Toots) Batt.



Beloved mother of Sandra (Terry) Sterling and Ira (Beth) Batt, and devoted daughter to the late Edith and Sol Borr. Grandmother to Rachel (Josh) Barkley, Heidi Sterling, Brian (Maggie) Batt, Jaclyn (Paul) Chernawsky, Jordan (Shanna) Batt, Zachary (Libby) Batt, Brandon Batt. The very proud great grandmother to 12. Predeceased by her 3 sisters and their husbands Beverly (Sam) Greenberg, Hermine (Bill) Kuehn, Lois (Speed) Kourakis. Memorial donations can be made to the Make-a-Wish Foundation. She will be missed by all who knew her.





