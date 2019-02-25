|
|
Pearl G. Krejci, beloved wife of the late Joseph A; loving mother of Glenn (Debbie) Krejci, Donna (Richard) Mazur, Carol Cherifisi & Lois (Karl) Kolumbar; proud grandmother of Bobby, Richie, Sarah, Amy, Kelly, Joey, Nickie & Lindsey, great grandmother of 12; fond sister of Rose, Nancy, Patsy, Harold, Francis & Bernard; aunt of many. Funeral service Thursday 10:30 a.m. at Hursen Funeral Home & Crematory, SW corner or Roosevelt & Mannheim Roads, Hillside/Westchester. Interment Queen Of Heaven Cemetery. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 p.m. Info 800-562-0082 or www.hursen.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 25, 2019