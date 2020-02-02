|
Pearl J. Tokarz, 103, formerly of Chicago died Jan. 30th. Pearl was a Lay Franciscan and former member of the St. Gall Guild. Loving wife of the late Bruno A.; dearest mother of Mary Kay (Jerry "Al") Bail and Daniel J. (Margarita); beloved grandmother of Jeannie, Joseph, Elizabeth, James and Robert; special great grandmother of 9. Private family services will be held at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020