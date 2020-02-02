Home

Butala Funeral Home & Crematory
1405 Dekalb Ave
Sycamore, IL 60178
815-895-2833
Pearl Tokarz
Pearl J. Tokarz


1916 - 2020
Pearl J. Tokarz Obituary
Pearl J. Tokarz, 103, formerly of Chicago died Jan. 30th. Pearl was a Lay Franciscan and former member of the St. Gall Guild. Loving wife of the late Bruno A.; dearest mother of Mary Kay (Jerry "Al") Bail and Daniel J. (Margarita); beloved grandmother of Jeannie, Joseph, Elizabeth, James and Robert; special great grandmother of 9. Private family services will be held at Butala Funeral Home in Sycamore. Burial will be at Resurrection Cemetery. To sign the online guest book, go to www.butalafuneralhomes.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 2, 2020
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
