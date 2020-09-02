1/1
Pearl L. Lerner
Pearl Lillian (nee Goodman) Lerner, aged 100, passed away on August 31, 2020 in Chicago. She was the beloved wife of the late Milton Lerner; loving daughter of the late Esther and Abraham Goodman; devoted mother of Paul (Margaret), Edward (Ruth) and Steven (Marcy) Lerner; adored grandmother of Ellen Lerner (Oliver Dettler), Lisa Lostetter, Jeffrey Lerner (Jennifer), Jennifer Lerner (Gregory Russell), and Jeremy Lerner; dear sister of the late Sylvia (nee Goodman) Turbin; dear great-grandmother, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin, and friend of many.

Pearl was active in Jewish organizations. She loved to read and travel. For many years she served as an election judge and census taker. Of her accomplishments in life, she was proudest of, and devoted to, her family.

A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to the charity of your choice.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
