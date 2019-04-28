|
Pearl Moulopoulos, nee Grevenites, age 95, passed away on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Christ and loving mother of Debbie (Luigi) Riggio, the late John and the late Harry (Diana) Moulopoulos. Proud Grandmother of Mia and Nicholas; dear sister of the late Carnation (the late Harry) Kouvavas, the late Mary (the late Gus) Lampos, the late Peter (Judy) Grevenites and the late John (the late Mary) Grevenites; sister-in-law of the late Harry (the late Helen, who was also Pearl's best friend for 65-years) Moulos, the late Gus Moulopoulos; fond aunt of many nieces and nephews and their families. Family and friends will meet Monday morning, April 29, 2019, at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, 6041 W. Diversey Ave., Chicago, IL 60639 for Visitation at 11:00 a.m. until the Funeral Service begins at 12:00 p.m. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. Kindly omit flowers. Arrangements made by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd. For more information please call 847-375-0095.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019