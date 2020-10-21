Pearl Ptak

Age 87; resident of Palos Hills, IL. passed peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stephen Ptak; loving mother of Susan (Robert) Warja and Peter Ptak; treasured grandmother of Nicole, Bryan, and Jennifer Warja. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Lena, siblings Ann, Mary, and Paul. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:45 a.m from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Hwy. Palos Hills IL. to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church Mass 10:30 a.m. 8530 West 131st Street. Palos Park, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society
17060 Oak Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. For information or to express your condolences please visit www.palosgaidasfh.com
or call 708-974-4410