1/
Pearl Ptak
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Pearl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Age 87; resident of Palos Hills, IL. passed peacefully at her residence surrounded by her loving family. Beloved wife of Stephen Ptak; loving mother of Susan (Robert) Warja and Peter Ptak; treasured grandmother of Nicole, Bryan, and Jennifer Warja. Preceded in death by parents, Harry and Lena, siblings Ann, Mary, and Paul. Visitation Wednesday 3-8 P.M. Funeral Thursday 9:45 a.m from Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home 11028 Southwest Hwy. Palos Hills IL. to Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church Mass 10:30 a.m. 8530 West 131st Street. Palos Park, IL. Interment Resurrection Cemetery

In lieu of flowers, contributions to the American Cancer Society 17060 Oak Park, IL 60477 would be appreciated. For information or to express your condolences please visit www.palosgaidasfh.com or call 708-974-4410



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
21
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral
09:45 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Funeral Mass
10:30 AM
Nativity of the Blessed Virgin Mary Ukrainian Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
(708) 974-4410
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 21, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
David Gaidas and Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved