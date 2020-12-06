1/1
Pearl Shipman
1926 - 2020
Pearl Shipman, age 94, of Skokie, passed away on November 30th at Lieberman Geriatric Centre. She was born May 10, 1926 to the late Harry and Esther Shipman; beloved sister of Selma (the late Saul) Waxberg and the late Gertrude (the late Julius) Feldman; dear aunt of Sheryl Reinstein, Susie Waxberg, and the late Karen (Harvey) Shulman; great aunt of Todd (Melissa Goldberg) Reinstein, Jamie (Jonathan) Greiver; great great aunt of Aliza, Max, and Rachel Reinstein and Sarah and Justin Greiver. Pearl loved being with her family, worked in the Accounting Department of Spiegel Company for over 35 years, very active in B'nai B'rith and served as a chapter president. Contributions may be made to the Council for the Jewish Elderly. Service and interment have been held. Arrangements entrusted to Lakeshore Jewish Funerals, 773-625-8621



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 6, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Lakeshore Jewish Funerals
3480 N. Lake Shore Drive
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 625-8621
