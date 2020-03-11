|
Pearl V. Lacalamita (nee Dziedzic) age 91 passed away on March 7, 2020. Beloved wife of the late John. Loving mother of Thomas (Patty), Carl, Dale (Tom) O'brien and the late Dean. Cherished grandmother of Kelly (Dan) and Tom (Kate) . Proud great grandmother of Lexis, Logan, Lucas and Henry. Dear sister of Mary Ann (George) Ancona, the late Norman (Joanne) Dziedzic and the late Dorothy Pilat. Visitation on Friday, March 13, 2020 beginning at 10:00 a.m. until time of service at 12:00 Noon at G.L. Hills Funeral Home, 745 Graceland Avenue, Des Plaines, Illinois 60016. Interment in St. Adalbert Cemetery, Niles, Illinois. For information please call ( 847) 699-9003 or glhillsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 11, 2020