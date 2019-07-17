Peggie Britcliffe, age 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Amita Health Hospice House in Elk Grove Village, IL after a 4 month battle with stomach cancer. She was born November 8, 1934, in Wrawby, North Lincolnshire, England to Alfred and Eva (Curtis) Britcliffe. She was a 1952 graduate from Nursing School in England and worked as a midwife, exactly as depicted on the PBS program, Call the Midwife. Upon leaving England, she first joined her sister in Toronto for a brief time, before settling and making her home in Chicago. She never married, but as an RN devoted her life to caring for others, including 2 quadriplegic children, Billy and Joey, all the way to adulthood. Her entire focus was to serve her Lord and Savior, and was a blessing and inspiration to many. She was a graduate of Chicago Bible College in 1964. She is survived by her sister, Joan (Britcliffe) Czornodolskyj, and nephew, Michael Czornodolskyj. She is preceded in death by her niece, Julie (Czornodolskyj) Power, and nephew, Bob Czornodolskyj. She is survived by Julie's husband, Bruce Power, as well as many grand nieces and nephews... Mitchell, Kimberly, Kali, Sean, Jason, Sarah and Megan. A multitude of friends that she left behind will greatly miss her. Peggie's life was celebrated at her home church, Philadelphia Church in Chicago. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 17, 2019