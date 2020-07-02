Peggy Ann White, age 72, of Evanston, IL. Survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, James P. White. She is the loving mother of J. Patrick (Maura) White of Washington D.C., Colleen E. White of Chicago, IL, and Daniel W. White of Burlington, VT. Proud grandmother of Edward "Ted" W. White. Dear sister of Kathleen (Barry) Rosenbaum of Cleveland, OH; Mary (Tony) Valentyn of St. Charles, IL; and Kevin Ferguson of Cincinnati, OH. Fond sister-in-law of Paula (Jack) Joyce of Duxbury, MA. Kind aunt of many nieces and nephews and beloved cousin of many. Peggy White was preceded in death by her parents, John and Betty Ferguson, and her brothers, Geoffrey and John Ferguson. She died at her home on June 25, 2020. A Celebration of Life Memorial Service will be held at a later date to be determined. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery, 990 LaGrange Street, West Roxbury, MA 02132. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: Evanston Township High School through the ETHS Foundation at supporteths.org
. When donating, please note that the gift is made in the memory of Peggy White. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com
or (847) 675-1990.