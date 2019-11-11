Home

J P Finley & Son FH Or
6801 SW SUNSET HWY
Portland, OR 97225
(503) 292-6654
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019
2:30 PM
Finley Sunset Hills Mortuary
6801 SW Sunset Hwy,
Portland, OR
Peggy Beck


1946 - 2019
Peggy Beck Obituary
Peggy K. Beck

Dec. 19, 1946 – Nov. 7, 2019

Peggy passed away on Nov. 7, 2019 due to Cancer, and has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the , ACLU, or Planned Parenthood in honor of her memory.

She is survived by her husband Jonathan Beck; Daughter, Stacy Glazier (Scott) Shinault, and children Stanley and Peter Shinault; Son, Kenneth Glazier, and children Emily and Josh Glazier; Son Jeff (Heather) Beck, and child Clara Beck; Daughter, Rachel Beck (Jimmy) Perez; Sister, Sally Kadison Fisher; and many other family and friends. Peggy is preceded in death by her parents Sylvan and Adele Kadison.

Peggy's family will hold a funeral service on Nov. 13, 2019 at 2:30PM at Finley Sunset Hills Mortuary, 6801 SW Sunset Hwy, Portland, OR 97225, with a graveside committal to follow. A night of Shiva will be held on Wednesday evening following the graveside committal at the Beck family household.

Please visit www.FinleySunsetHills.com to share memories and send condolences to the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 11, 2019
