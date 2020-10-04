Peggy D. Scheid passed away peacefully and surrounded by family on September 30, 2020 at the age of 88. She was preceded in death by her devoted husband of 66 years Herbert W. Scheid. She leaves behind her beloved children Jay (Karen), Geene (Bill) Pfaff, Mike (Tina) and Dan (Terri). Gramma will be deeply missed by her 14 grandchildren and 30 adored great grandchildren. Born on July 29, 1932, she was preceded in death by her parents Edward and Geene Schultz and sister Diedre Luzwick. She will be greatly missed by her sister Linda Heck and brother Dan (Peggy) Schultz. Peggy was raised in Forest Park, IL where she later met her husband and raised their family. Her greatest pride was being a wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a wonderful homemaker while also spending many years working outside of the home. Her life carried her to many places including Elmhurst, IL, Twin Lakes, WI, Largo, FL, Plainfield, IL and most recently Naperville, IL. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 7th from 8:30-10:00 AM at Beidelman-Kunsch Funeral Homes & Crematory, 516 S. Washington St., Naperville. Mass of Christian Burial 10:30 AM at St. Raphael Church, 1215 Modaff Rd., Naperville. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.