Beloved daughter of the late Cornelius and Mary; loving sister of Michael (Nancy), the late Mary (the late Jack) Sullivan, Kay, Sallie (the late Jim) Miller, Cornelius (the late Jane), and Joseph (the late Beverly); fond aunt to many nieces and nephews. Visitation at Cooney Funeral Home 625 Busse Hwy in Park Ridge on Tuesday from 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday, family and friends are asked to meet at Our Lady of Lourdes Church 4640 N. Ashland Ave. in Chicago for Mass at 11:00 a.m. Interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Our Lady of Lourdes food pantry are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 30, 2019