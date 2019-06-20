Home

POWERED BY

Services
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Service
Friday, Jun. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
View Map
Entombment
Following Services
Mt. Olivet
Zion, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Peggy Grissom
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peggy Jean Grissom


1939 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Peggy Jean Grissom Obituary
Peggy Jean Franks Grissom, 79, passed away on June 17, 2019 at home. She was born in 1939 in Itawamba County, MS, the daughter of Homan Malone "Sam" Franks and Ella Taylor Franks. Peggy graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, MS in 1957, and shortly thereafter moved with her family to Zion, IL where she met her future husband of 61 years, Bobby Grissom, on a blind date. Peggy and Bobby moved to Winthrop Harbor, IL after their marriage. Peggy attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician for several years before becoming the secretary to the principal at Spring Bluff Elementary School in Winthrop Harbor, IL until her retirement in 1994. Peggy will be missed by her husband Bobby, her two children, Debbie Grissom of Cary, NC and Scott Grissom of Winthrop Harbor, IL, a grandson Tyler Grissom, brothers Jim Franks of New Lenox, IL and Tom Franks of Mantachie, MS, many nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home in Zion, IL. A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location. Entombment will be immediately following the service at Mt. Olivet in Zion, IL. The Grissom family wishes to thank her caregivers for their loving care of Peggy in her final days. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Download Now