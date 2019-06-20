Peggy Jean Franks Grissom, 79, passed away on June 17, 2019 at home. She was born in 1939 in Itawamba County, MS, the daughter of Homan Malone "Sam" Franks and Ella Taylor Franks. Peggy graduated from Itawamba Agricultural High School in Fulton, MS in 1957, and shortly thereafter moved with her family to Zion, IL where she met her future husband of 61 years, Bobby Grissom, on a blind date. Peggy and Bobby moved to Winthrop Harbor, IL after their marriage. Peggy attended cosmetology school and worked as a beautician for several years before becoming the secretary to the principal at Spring Bluff Elementary School in Winthrop Harbor, IL until her retirement in 1994. Peggy will be missed by her husband Bobby, her two children, Debbie Grissom of Cary, NC and Scott Grissom of Winthrop Harbor, IL, a grandson Tyler Grissom, brothers Jim Franks of New Lenox, IL and Tom Franks of Mantachie, MS, many nieces, nephews and a host of family and friends. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Friday June 21, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home in Zion, IL. A service of remembrance will be held at 11 a.m. at the same location. Entombment will be immediately following the service at Mt. Olivet in Zion, IL. The Grissom family wishes to thank her caregivers for their loving care of Peggy in her final days. Please sign the online guest book at www.CongdonFuneralHome.com. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary