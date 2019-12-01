|
|
Peggy Lauren Morrow, age 62. Beloved sister of Sally Morrow Newton and Diane (Csaba) Kohalmi. Loving aunt of Robert (Aileen) Newton, James (Shannon) Newton, Andrew (Kathy Granger) Kohalmi and Laura (Greg) Kohalmi Guntz. Proud great-aunt of Ben and Tyler Newton, Riley and Tucker Newton, Madeline and Morgan Kohalmi, Brianna, Abby, Lily and Zach Guntz. Service Monday 11 AM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd., (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.) Buffalo Grove. Interment Waldheim. In lieu of flowers, memorials in her memory may be made to , . Arrangments by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel - 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019