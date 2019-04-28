On Good Friday, April 19, 2019, Peggy Leese Calhoun passed into the light after a courageous battle with cancer. Peggy was born June 24, 1946 to Charles and Verna Leese of DeKalb, Illinois. At DeKalb Township High School, Peggy was an active member of the Girls' Athletic Association and excelled in both softball and bowling. She studied interior design at the College of Lake County. Peggy was energetic and outgoing with an entrepreneurial spirit which she expressed throughout a variety of careers. These include Sales Consultant at Pitney Bowes, Head of Catering and Event Sales at the Georgia World Congress Center, Co-owner of Designs on the Half Shell and Showroom Sales Consultant at Sellers. She loved a good party and was a great entertainer and host. Her love for the beach ultimately took her to St. George Island in the Florida panhandle where she resided for the last seventeen years with her partner Ron Valentine. Peggy was an avid speed walker and often logged six miles a day. Peggy loved her family dearly, especially her five grandchildren that affectionately called her Nana. All adored her playful nature and quick smile. Peggy is survived by her three children, Michelle Ferris Gramza (Scott) of Naperville, Illinois, Eric William Ferris (Jennifer) of Littleton, Colorado and Courtney Calhoun Blackmon (Dan) of Columbia, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Jack William Meadow, Emily Michelle Meadow, Grace Eleese Meadow, Charles John Meadow, and William Dandridge Blackmon Jr.; brother Charles Edward Leese Jr. (Linda) and niece Morgan Rae Leese of Kirkland, Illinois. She is preceded by her parents and sister Pamela Sue Creighton. A private burial will be held at Fairview Park Cemetery, DeKalb, Illinois. In keeping with Peggy's beautiful heart and concern for others, the family requests in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to The Ovarian Cancer Institute, https://ovariancancerinstitute.org/donations/. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 28, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary