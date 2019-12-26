|
|
Peggy McNamara, Age 86, nee Riggs. Beloved wife of the late William McNamara (C.F.D.). Loving mother of William Jr. (Karen) McNamara and the late Nancy Kresz. Visitation Friday Dec 27 from 3:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels, 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge. Funeral Saturday, Friends and family to go directly to First Baptist Church of Niles, 7339 N Waukegan Rd., Niles for funeral service starting at 10:00 a.m. Interment to follow at Mt Carmel Cemetery in Hillside. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the , 8430 W Bryn Mawr Ave. Suite 800, Chicago IL 60631 would be appreciated. Funeral info: 708-456-8300 or www.cumberlandchapels.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019