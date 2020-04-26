|
Peggy Sullivan died of natural causes at her home in Chicago on April 13, 2020. She was born in Kansas City, MO on August 12. 1929, the daughter of Michael and Ella Sullivan. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, Tom, and her sister, Catherine. She is survived by her niece, Eileen Sullivan Grebowiec, wonderful cousins and loving friends. She received her BA degree at Clarke College in Dubuque, IA. She went on to receive a Master's degree in Library Science from Catholic University in Washington D.C. and a Doctorate from University of Chicago Graduate Library School. During her career she served as: Dean, Graduate School of Library and Information Science, Rosary College; Executive Director and ALA President for the American Library Association; Director and Professor, University Libraries, Northern Illinois University (NIU); Assistant Commissioner, Chicago Public Library; Director of the Knapp School Libraries Project. Peggy was the 1991 recipient of ALA's Joseph W. Lippincott Award. She established the Sullivan Award for Public Library Administrators and the Peggy Sullivan Endowment Faculty Research Fund at NIU. In her spare time Peggy was a dear friend who encouraged everyone to pursue higher education, read another book, see another play, sing another song, cheer the Cubs on to another pennant. She was intelligent, dedicated, energetic, witty and independent. A memorial will be scheduled at a later date. The family suggests donations to your local library, the American Library Association, NIU Peggy Sullivan Endowed Faculty Research Fund or Clarke College, Dubuque, IA.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020