Peggy Tinzmann, née Banker, 84. Beloved wife of the late Otto; devoted mother of Robert Gaskill, John (Heidi) Gaskill, and Susan Gaskill; cherished grandmother of Jonathan, Mary, and Tristan; caring sister of the late Dotsie (late Peter) Shaw; loving aunt of Jeff, Michael, and Sally; will be deeply missed by many close friends. Peggy was a wonderful artist - her paintings could be found in many local shows. She was a great cook and avid gardener. She received her PhD from Northwestern University and worked as an educational psychologist for many years. A memorial service will be held at a future date. For info: 847-251-8200.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Feb. 2 to Feb. 6, 2020