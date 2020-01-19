Home

Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
St. Denis Church
8301 S. St. Louis Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Denis Church
8301 S. St. Louis Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Pelagia P. Paz Obituary
Pelagia P. Paz, nee Pendon, age 97 at peace January 11, 2020. Beloved wife and best friend of Jesus for 75 years. Loving mom of Cecilia (Roberto) Salbilla, Gladys, Angel, the late Veronica, Teresita, and Francisco Jose Paz. Preceded in death by 3 sisters and 1 brother; dear aunt "grandma" of many. Visitation Tuesday, January 21st 9:30 a.m. until time of Mass 10:30 a.m. at St. Denis Church, 8301 S. St. Louis Avenue, Chicago. Interment St. Mary Cemetery. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 19, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -