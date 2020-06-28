Penelope "Popi" Kyriakopoulos, nee Kollaros, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 81. Penelope was born in Athens, Greece to the late Cosmas and the late Marina Kollaros of Tinos, Greece. She is survived by her sister Vasiliki (the late Gust) Kouvaras. Loving mother of the Honorable Anthony C. (Eva) Kyriakopoulos and Katherine (Christ) Callas. Beloved grandmother to Gregory and Andrew Callas, and Marina and Christos Kyriakopoulos. Adored Thea, Koumbara, Nouna and friend of many. Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott, Park Ridge. Face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. Funeral and Interment services are private; however you can watch the Funeral service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Noon, online by visiting annunciationcathedralchicago.org and the Graveside service following by visiting facebook.com/johngadinamis. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60610 or online at annunciationcathedralchicago.org. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.