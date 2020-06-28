Penelope (Kollaros) Kyriakopoulos
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Penelope's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Penelope "Popi" Kyriakopoulos, nee Kollaros, of Chicago, Illinois, passed away on June 25, 2020, at the age of 81. Penelope was born in Athens, Greece to the late Cosmas and the late Marina Kollaros of Tinos, Greece. She is survived by her sister Vasiliki (the late Gust) Kouvaras. Loving mother of the Honorable Anthony C. (Eva) Kyriakopoulos and Katherine (Christ) Callas. Beloved grandmother to Gregory and Andrew Callas, and Marina and Christos Kyriakopoulos. Adored Thea, Koumbara, Nouna and friend of many. Visitation Monday, June 29, 2020, from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. at Nelson Funeral Home, 820 Talcott, Park Ridge. Face masks are mandatory and it is recommended that if you are not feeling well, you should not attend. Funeral and Interment services are private; however you can watch the Funeral service on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at Noon, online by visiting annunciationcathedralchicago.org and the Graveside service following by visiting facebook.com/johngadinamis. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to Annunciation Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 1017 N. LaSalle St., Chicago, IL 60610 or online at annunciationcathedralchicago.org. Arranged by John G. Adinamis Funeral Director, Ltd., 847-375-0095.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
29
Visitation
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Nelson Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUN
30
Funeral service
12:00 PM
watch the Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nelson Funeral Home
820 Talcott
Park Ridge, IL 60068
847-823-5122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved