Penny Brown, nee Cohen ,age 97. Beloved wife of the late Daniel C. Brown. Loving mother of Randy (Cynthia) Brown. Proud grandmother of Sarah (Shimon) Birnbaum and Jason Brown. cherished great grandmother of Davida Darwick Birnbaum. Service Friday 1PM at Chicago Jewish Funerals, 195 North Buffalo Grove Rd (one block North of Lake Cook Rd.), Buffalo Grove. Interment Shalom. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to JUF, 30 S. Wells Street, Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org. Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals – Buffalo Grove Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 20, 2019