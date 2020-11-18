1/
Penny C. Wenstrom
Penny, Age 70 of Des Plaines, Illinois repositioned her soul on November 3, 2020.

Dear wife of Robert Hannigan. Loving mother of Pamela. Proud grandmother of Michael and Jack. Sister of Wendla, Mike, Sally and the late Debbie, Christoher and Jeffrey.

Loved by her many nieces and nephews.

Beloved daughter of the late Robert Wenstrom and late Mary Wenstrom. A cherished friend to many.

Celebration of Life memorial is being planned for a near future date.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 18, 2020.
