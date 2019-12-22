|
Penwell Ann (Penny) Nichols, of Sandhill Cove, Palm City Florida, died December 2, 2019 of complications of chemotheraphy for cancer. She was the beloved wife of Bruce K. Nichols for 53 years, dear mother of Courtney Nichols of Chicago Illinois and son, Clark Nichols and his wife, Kerri of Durango Colorado and their children, Maizy and Luke. She also leaves her sister, Pamela Clark, her brother, Randy and his wife, Patti. Penny was a fond aunt to her nieces and nephews.
Penny was born in Little Rock Arkansas and raised in Chappaqua New York. She graduated from Green Mountain College in Vermont, met Bruce at college and married in 1966. They lived in Westport CT before moving to Chicago IL in 1974 when his company opened a Midwest regional office.
Penny was an avid reader, loved doing crossword puzzles with Bruce, loved trivia, enjoyed traveling, the theater and writing short stories when she was younger.
A Memorial Service will be held at The Unitarian Universalist Church, 21 SE Central Parkway in Stuart, FL on January 7, 2020 at 11:00 AM followed by a reception at noon at Sandhill Cove's clubhouse, 1500 SW Capri Street, Palm City, FL. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sandhill Cove Foundation Scholarship Committee, 1500 SW Capri Street, Palm City, FL 34990. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Martin Funeral Home Stuart Fl.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 22, 2019