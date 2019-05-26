Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Perry J. Snyderman

Perry J. Snyderman, 86, beloved husband of the late Elaine née Pomper for nearly 50 years; loving father of Michelle (Lawrence) Platt, Sol (Beth Snyderman), and Robin Snyderman Pratt (Bernie Pratt); cherished Poppy of Ryan Platt, Carol Platt, Allison (Michael) Fishman, Daniel (Mallory) Snyderman, Blaine Pratt, Shaune Pratt, Shane (Shelly) Pratt and Jennifer Pratt; adoring great grandfather of Taylor, Lucas, Jackson, Sophia and Avery; dear brother of Dennis (Kareen) and the late Robert (the late Ilse) Snyderman; many loving nieces and nephews; dear friend and companion of Adrienne Glaznov. Chapel Service Monday, 2 PM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. For information or to leave condolences, (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
