Perttu J. Laakso, 64 of Tower Lakes, IL passed away March 12, 2019. He is survived by wife Betsy (nee Nykaza), two amazing daughters, Anne and Maggie, as well as his mother, Toni, and sister, Liisa Laakso Jawed (Jerry), and sister-in-law Judy (Jan), He was preceded in death by his father Perttu and brother Jan. He was a husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Visitation will be 12pm until the memorial service at 4pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St (Lake-Cook), Barrington. In lieu of flowers a trust fund has been established for Anne and Margaret Laakso. Condolences may be sent to www.davenportfamily.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019