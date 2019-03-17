Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davenport Family Funeral Home
149 WEST MAIN ST
Barrington, IL 60010
(847) 381-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
12:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory
149 W. Main St.
Barrington, IL
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 23, 2019
4:00 PM
Davenport Family Funeral Home and Crematory
149 W. Main St.
Barrington, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Perttu Laakso
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Perttu Laakso

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Perttu Laakso Obituary
Perttu J. Laakso, 64 of Tower Lakes, IL passed away March 12, 2019. He is survived by wife Betsy (nee Nykaza), two amazing daughters, Anne and Maggie, as well as his mother, Toni, and sister, Liisa Laakso Jawed (Jerry), and sister-in-law Judy (Jan), He was preceded in death by his father Perttu and brother Jan. He was a husband, son, brother, uncle, and friend to many. Visitation will be 12pm until the memorial service at 4pm, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Davenport Family Funeral Home, 149 W. Main St (Lake-Cook), Barrington. In lieu of flowers a trust fund has been established for Anne and Margaret Laakso. Condolences may be sent to www.davenportfamily.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Davenport Family Funeral Home
View Now