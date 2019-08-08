|
|
Petcelita Gonzales (nee Layaoen), age 80, at rest August 5, 2019. Beloved wife of the late Cesar; loving mother of Pearl and Cesar Jr. Gonzales and Suzannah (Melnard) Sebayan; devoted lola of Elena; dearest sister of Eden Layda; fond aunt of nieces and nephews. At Petcelita's request feel free to wear outfits with color to celebrate her life. Funeral Services Saturday August 10, 2019 at 10 A.M. at Smith-Corcoran Funeral Home 6150 N. Cicero Ave., Chicago. Interment Maryhill Cemetery. Visitation Friday 4-8 P.M. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions to either the Rheumatology Research Foundation (https://www.rheumresearch.org) or the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (https://www.pulmonaryfibrosis.org) are appreciated. Info 773-736-3833
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 8, 2019