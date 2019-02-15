Peter A. Hand, 64, of Bonita Springs, FL, passed away on Friday, January 25, 2019. Formerly of Oak Lawn, IL, he had been a Bonita Springs resident for the last six years. He was born June 24, 1954 in Belfast, Northern Ireland, the son of William and Mary (née McHugh) Hand.He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years, Paula Marie (née Schaaf) Hand; his sisters, Elizabeth (Jim) Van Tassel of Bonita Springs, FL and Carmel, IN and Rose (Robert) Milkowski of Elmhurst, IL; his sisters and brother-in-laws, Rita (Lawrence) Burns of Milwaukee, WI, Peter Schaaf of Country Club Hills, IL, Anna (Charles) Vandenburgh of Bolton, CT and Christine (Steven) Schaaf of Chicago, IL; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Maria McCarthy in 2016. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Monday, February 18, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Germaine Catholic Church, 9711 S. Kolin, Oak Lawn. Visitation for family and friends from 8:30am to 10am at Blake Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd Street prior to the Mass. Burial will follow the service at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery, 87th St. and Hamlin Ave., Evergreen Park, Illinois. Arrangements are being handled by Blake Lamb Funeral Home, Oak Lawn, Illinois. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to , . Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary