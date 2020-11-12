Peter A. Loutos, 88, passed away Saturday November 7th from cancer. Beloved husband of the late Joan, nee Geary; loving father of Patricia (James) Vitiello, William (Barbara), Kathleen Bakas, Peter II (Ramona) and Joan (Derek) Sprunk; dear grandfather to Matthew, Jacqueline, Kathleen, Thomas, Michael, Rachel, Chloe, Kelly, Zoe, Cassidy, Carlyn, Cydney, Peter, William, Jordyn and Benjamin; Loving great-grandfather to Theodore, Anastasi, Harrison, Hunter, Maxine & Genevieve; Devoted brother to the late Catherine (Don) Riehm, William (Joan), Patricia Robinson, Angeline (Robert) Paladino, Genevieve (late John) LaMantia, Helen (late James) Jakubosky and Betty (Barry) Skelton, brother-in-law to the late John and the late Mary Jane (late James) Finneke. Caring uncle to his 27 nieces and nephews, and loving companion to his partner, Jaclyn Kelly. He was Chicago's #1 Sports Fan and beloved by all.
Due to the existing circumstances with COVID, a small gathering of family and friends at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago on Saturday November 14th 1:30p.m. until 3:00p.m. with a memorial celebration of life at a future date. info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com