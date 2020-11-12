1/
Peter A. Loutos
1932 - 2020
Peter A. Loutos, 88, passed away Saturday November 7th from cancer. Beloved husband of the late Joan, nee Geary; loving father of Patricia (James) Vitiello, William (Barbara), Kathleen Bakas, Peter II (Ramona) and Joan (Derek) Sprunk; dear grandfather to Matthew, Jacqueline, Kathleen, Thomas, Michael, Rachel, Chloe, Kelly, Zoe, Cassidy, Carlyn, Cydney, Peter, William, Jordyn and Benjamin; Loving great-grandfather to Theodore, Anastasi, Harrison, Hunter, Maxine & Genevieve; Devoted brother to the late Catherine (Don) Riehm, William (Joan), Patricia Robinson, Angeline (Robert) Paladino, Genevieve (late John) LaMantia, Helen (late James) Jakubosky and Betty (Barry) Skelton, brother-in-law to the late John and the late Mary Jane (late James) Finneke. Caring uncle to his 27 nieces and nephews, and loving companion to his partner, Jaclyn Kelly. He was Chicago's #1 Sports Fan and beloved by all.

Due to the existing circumstances with COVID, a small gathering of family and friends at Belmont Funeral Home 7120 W. Belmont Ave., Chicago on Saturday November 14th 1:30p.m. until 3:00p.m. with a memorial celebration of life at a future date. info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
14
Memorial Gathering
01:30 - 03:00 PM
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
Funeral services provided by
Belmont Funeral Home - Chicago
7120 West Belmont
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 286-2500
November 11, 2020
Dear family find comfort in knowing Pete was a one in a million gentleman and friend ❤ will miss him..RIP..with fond memories..Mrs. Ted Ansani
Betty Ansani
